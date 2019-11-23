'Chaddi gang' breaks into two houses in Hyderabad, steals gold ornaments, cash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): An interstate gang of robbers of the notorious Chaddi gang allegedly broke into two houses in Hyderabad on Friday and stole '21 tolas (210 gm) gold ornaments and Rs 70,000 in cash', police said.

According to Hayatnagar police, members of the gang broke into the houses during the wee hours on Friday.



"The incident was caught in a CCTV camera installed in the area. The accused have been identified and special teams have been formed to nab them," police said.

The Chaddi gang is involved in several thefts and house burglary cases in several states across the country. Some members were also taken into preventive detention by Rachakonda police earlier. (ANI)

