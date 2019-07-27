CWC to decide new working chief after Budget session

A senior Congress leader wishing not to be named said the CWC, party's top decision-making body, will meet after the conclusion of the Budget session to decide on the new Working President.

He said the CWC meeting was supposed to take place in the first week of August, but as the working of the House was extended for a week, the meeting will take place after that.

The party leader also said that Rahul Gandhi, who resigned as the party President earlier this month will attend the CWC meeting, but will not participate in electing his successor.

The party leader further said that even Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi will not participate in electing the new Working President of the party. The Congress President has offered to resign from his post during the CWC meeting on May 25, just two days after the Lok Sabha elections were declared. However, his offer was rejected by the CWC members giving him powers to make structural changes in the party. Rahul Gandhi has offered to step down taking the moral responsibility of the party's drubbing where it could manage to win only 52 out of 542 seats.