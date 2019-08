A senior party leader told IANS: "The CWC will meet in the evening at the party headquarters to discuss the issue of revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir."

The CWC, the party's top decision making body, is meeting a day after President Ram Nath Kovind revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The Congress appears divided over the issue as many leaders have favoured the government move although senior party leaders have opposed it in Parliament.