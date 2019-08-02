Decision on Justice Kureshi's appointment by Aug 14, SC told

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi to give 10 days more taking the decision as the Parliament was still in session.

At this, the bench said that whatever decision the government want to take, should be taken and placed before the court.

The court was hearing Gujarat High Court Advocates Association's petition challenging the delay in the elevation of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It said that the government had not cleared the file.

Senior Advocate F.S. Nariman, appearing for the association, had said the Union government should act as "distinguished communicator" on the recommendation made by the collegium. On May 10, the Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had recommended Justice Kureshi, currently the senior most judge in the Gujarat High Court, as the most suitable candidate to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Disregarding the recommendation, the Centre notified the appointment of Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court last month after Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth retired on June 9. The association has requested the court to direct the Centre to implement the collegium's resolution of May 10.