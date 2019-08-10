'Decision taken to urge Central govt to send all-party delegation to Kashmir'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the wake of scrapping of Article 370 by the Central government, it was decided during the all-party meeting to urge the Central government to immediately send an all-party leaders' delegation to Kashmir, DMK president MK Stalin said on Saturday.



"Today, an all-party meeting was convened to discuss Kashmir issue after scrapping of Article 370. A decision has been taken to urge union government to immediately send an all-party leaders' delegation to Kashmir so that they can interact with people there," he said while talking to reporters here.

On August 5, DMK president had termed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Central government as "murder of democracy."

"Without consulting people of Jammu and Kashmir, Article 370 has been taken away. Democracy has been murdered," Stalin had said.

On August 6, he had called for an all-party meeting to discuss the course of Action following the passing of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. (ANI)

