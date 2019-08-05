Delhi formulates policy to solve lack of places for social events

The state government said this in an affidavit filed before a apex court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra.

Earlier, the top court had directed the government to formulate a policy for holding social functions in motels, hotels and farmhouses. The government said the policy provided "accountability and penalties" for non-compliance of its provisions.

"This policy is in the larger public interest of the people of Delhi as there is scarcity of places to hold social functions, like marriages, and people are put to great inconvenience," the government said.

The policy would go a long way and would mitigate the difficulties and people of Delhi would be the ultimate beneficiary, it said. According to the policy, periodical inspections by appropriate agencies of places marked for social functions. The number of guests and parking space available will have to be displayed at the main entrance on a board and no parking will be permitted on the roadside. The policy restricts playing of loudspeakers after 10 p.m, stresses fire clearance, and sufficient arrangement for water supply during the functions. The owner, organiser or caterer of the function must have the necessary permission, including the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence, to run their kitchen. The place, according to the policy, should be registered with some NGO to manage leftover food and that should be distributed to underprivileged.