Delhi LG okays mandatory annual health check-up for staff

The chief secretary of the Delhi will finalize the further modalities of the scheme and once it is implemented, it will benefit around 1.5 lakh employees of the Delhi government.

"This scheme will improve the health along with working efficiency and productivity of government employees of GNCT of Delhi," the LG office said in a statement issued on Thursday. <br> <br>The mandatory Annual Health Check-up will be made part of the Annual Performance Assessment Report of the Delhi government employees to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

"With the introduction of this scheme, all employees of Delhi Government will be eligible for Annual Health Check-up scheme with the introduction of this scheme. The scheme shall benefit around 1.5 lakh employees currently working in Delhi government. Such facilities were so far available to IAS officers and Group A Civil Services officers only," the statement added. Under the scheme, the employee will be able to visit any of the authorized, empanelled hospitals for annual health check-up and will be eligible for reimbursement.