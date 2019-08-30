'Depression' leads to suicide in west Delhi

A suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased has stated that he was unhappy with his life, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Moti Nagar.

"We received a PCR call around 9:10 am following which a team was rushed to C Block, Moti Nagar. Singh was found lying in his room with a bullet injury. During investigation, family members of the deceased informed us that he committed suicide by using his licensed revolver," said a senior police officer.

Further investigation revealed that deceased was suffering from cancer for the last few years and was in depression since then, police said. "A suicide note was also found wherein the deceased has mentioned that he is committing suicide as he is not happy with his life. Post-mortem of the deceased has been conducted in DDU Hospital and the body has been handed over to family members," said a senior police officer.