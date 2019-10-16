'Dissatisfied' Murshidabad victims' family seeks CBI probe

On Tuesday, Murshidabad district police said they have arrested mason, Utpal Behera, claiming he has "confessed" to have killed the three members of the family within five minutes after being allegedly duped of Rs 24,000 and for avenging a personal insult.

The bodies of primary school teacher Bandhuprakash Pal, his wife Beauty and their eight-year-old son Angan - were found in a pool of blood in their residence in Jiaganj on Bijaya Dashami (October 8). The victims were hacked to death.

"We want a CBI inquiry. We are not satisfied with the way the case has been arranged. How can an amateur youth hack to death three people with a sharp weapon, change his dress and wash his legs and hands - all in only five minutes?" asked Bandhhukrishna Ghosh, cousin of the murdered teacher.

"The murders seem to be the handiwork of a professional. The youth who has been arrested used to call my cousin 'uncle'. He has also cuddled the child since it was born. It is not very easy for such a person to indulge in such a killing spree. And it seems very improbable that a person would go to such extreme for such a small amount," he argued.

Ghosh said the family suspects there is something more to the murder.

"Even if Utpal is involved he must have had an accomplice," he said.

Asked whether they were planning to meet higher ups in the government over their demand for a CBI probe, Ghosh said Pal's in-laws would call on the Chief Minister on October 19 and place the request for a CBI probe before her.

"Arrangements are being made for travelling to Delhi and meeting the President and the Union Home Ministry officials," he said.

According to Murshidabad's Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar, Behera had given Rs 48,000 to Pal as premium for two insurance policies, but Pal gave him a receipt of only Rs 24,000 and despite several requests, Pal neither returned the rest of the money, nor did he give any receipt."

Pal had also abused Behera when he had sought the money back and thus the mason had decided to take revenge, the police said.