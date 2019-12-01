'Don't talk to strangers', Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police issues advisory after vet's rape, murder

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): In light of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Telangana, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate in Odisha issued an advisory for women asking them not to trust or talk to strangers.

"Advisory for women in Bhubaneswar in unfamiliar settings: Don't trust strangers and enter into conversations; Dial 100; Stick to places with people, like shopping area, petrol pump till PCR van arrives," the advisory issued on Saturday read.



This comes after a woman veterinarian was allegedly raped and murdered allegedly by four persons on the outskirt of Ranga Reddy district in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Four people, identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu have been arrested in the case and sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

The burnt body of the doctor was found at Shadnagar outskirts in the Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the veterinary doctor was sexually assaulted. (ANI)

