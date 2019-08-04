Elderly couple found dead at home in Chandigarh

Prima facie it seemed that the man, Laxmi Dass (76), first slit his wife Shashi Bala's throat with a knife and then used the same weapon to kill himself, a police officer told IANS.

The couple had deep wounds on their necks and bodies.

Bala (73) had been bedridden for five years.

A suicide note recovered from the crime scene purportedly written by Laxmi Dass, who retired from Punjab's Personnel Department as the Deputy Director, said they were fed up with the illness and for this reason they were tired of their lives.

The police, however, didn't rule out the possibility of murder and have started investigation to find out the exact cause of death.