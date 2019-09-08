'Families shifted from villages, towns to safer places following increased rainfall'

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Around 765 people from 347 families have been shifted from some villages of Shirol and towns of Karvir in Kolhapur to safer places as a precautionary measure after increased rainfall in the area, said Kolhapur District Information Office.

According to the District Information Office, two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby in the city.



2,30,000 cusecs water is being released from Almatti dam presently due to incessant rains in the area.

Sangli administration has issued an alert for the riverside villages. (ANI)

