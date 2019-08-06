Farooq appears before media, slams Centre

Speaking to news channels, he said: "I am not allowed to go out and come out of the house."

Reacting to the government's decision to scrap Article 370, he said that this is unconstitutional. "It is the dictatorship by Modi government. We have never been the ones who want to separate nor do we want to separate from this nation. But, don't take away our honour and dignity, we are not slaves," he said.

"Dictatorial authority has been evoked and not a democratic one. I don't know how many have been arrested. Nobody is allowed to come in or go out, we are under house arrest," he said.