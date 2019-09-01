'Fir & Fury' Corps celebrate 20th raising day in Leh

Leh (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): 'Fire and Fury' Corps celebrated its 20th Raising Day on Sunday in Leh, during which a solemn wreath-laying ceremony was held at the War Memorial at Hall of Fame here.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Fire and Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi, laid the wreath to honour the bravehearts."Speaking to the soldiers of the elite Fire and Fury Corps, the General Officer Commanding congratulated and complimented them for their service to the Nation in such difficult and inhospitable terrain and weather conditions," an official statement read.The Corps was raised on September 1, 1999, in the aftermath of the Kargil War.Since its raising, the Corps has successfully ensured the security of both the Line of Control with Pakistan and Line of Actual Control with China while maintaining eternal vigil at the Actual Ground Position Line in the highest battlefield of the world - the Siachen Glacier.The Corps, since its raising, has been instrumental in substantially enhancing the infrastructure for common use of the Army and the civilians, thereby providing succour to the people of Ladakh."The Fire and Fury Corps has stood steadfast with the people of Ladakh in times of natural calamities, providing much-needed assistance and support in relief, rescue and rebuilding of lives," the statement read. (ANI)