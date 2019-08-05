Forces on alert, Doval expected to visit Kashmir

In the run-up to the decision to reorganize the state, Doval had reviewed the situation and additional troops were sent to the Kashmir Valley following his meetings with state administration officials. After Doval, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to tour the area after the end of Parliament session.

Informed sources said the Army, Air Force and Navy were in a high state of alert.

Though firmly of the opinion that it was India's internal matter, New Delhi is closely watching reactions from Pakistan and the responses of the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) and other areas.

The LoC witnessed heavy shelling in the past few days and the Indian Army also foiled a Border Action Team (BAT) raid on its posts, killing at least five Pakistan Army commandos. The forces were expecting some retaliation and officials said they were prepared to meet any eventuality. There were no reports about the situation on the ground in the Kashmir Valley as communication lines were down.