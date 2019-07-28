Four kanwarias from Haryana killed in Tehri accident

The accident took place at Bagardhar when the Tata Sumo carrying 12 kanwarias was hit by a boulder on the Gangotri-Rishikesh Highway. They were returning from Gangotri after fetching Ganga jal.

While the four kanwarias were killed on the spot, the injured were rushed to the AIIMS at Rishikesh. The condition of two of them is stated to be serious.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed shock over the incident and asked AIIMS doctors to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

Nearly 1.5 lakh kanwarias, mostly from the northern states, have visited Haridwar and other areas of the state as part of the annual 13-day Kanwar yatra.