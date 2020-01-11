'Free Kashmir' placard seen during anti-CAA protest in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): A protester holding a "Free Kashmir" placard was seen during protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Saturday.

Earlier, 'Free Kashmir' placards were seen in Mumbai and Karnataka during anti-CAA protests.

Mysore University administration had earlier filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest in the campus against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. The university administration also issued notice to the concerned students' organisation seeking an explanation for the incident.On January 6, during a protest in Mumbai, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir". Other demonstrators were also seen holding placards.Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)