'Free Kashmir' poster seen at Mysore University protest against JNU violence, complaint filed

Mysore (Karnataka) [India], Jan 10 (ANI): Mysore University administration has filed a complaint with the police after 'free Kashmir' posters were seen at a protest in the campus here against the recent violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The university administration also issued notice to the concerned students' organisation seeking an explanation for the incident."Some students of the university protested yesterday against violence in the JNU campus. 'Free Kashmir' poster was spotted during the protest. We have issued notices to concerned organisations asking for explanation and complained to the police," Mysore University Registrar Prof R Shivappa told reporters on Thursday.He said that some students had called the protest to express concern over the recent JNU incident."However, they had not taken permission from the university administration for their protest," Shivappa said.The administration has issued notices to the Research Scholar Association, Dalit Students federation, Bahujan Vidhyarthi Sangh, Students' Federation of India, All India Democratic Students Organisation and other organisations involved in the protest.Protests were carried out at the university campus after over 30 JNU students were injured and taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment after a masked mob entered the campus and assaulted them with sticks and rods on the night of January 5. (ANI)