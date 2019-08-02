Free rides for women another fake promise of AAP: Congress

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced free travel for women in both the DTC buses and in the Delhi Metro. Like all his many previous announcements, this was also a hollow promise, as despite the lapse of two months, neither the AAP government has constituted any committee to work out the formalities to implement free DTC and Metro travel for women, nor the government has framed any policy to execute this promise," the Congress said in a statement.

The Delhi Congress said it is not making this charge, "but an RTI reply from the Delhi government has exposed this hollow promise by Kejriwal."

It also said that with an eye on the Delhi Assembly elections, "Kejriwal will make many more such hollow announcements which will only be imaginary." The RTI was filed by former President of the Okhla Block Congress Committee Parvez Alam. He sought a reply from the Delhi government as to what steps the Kejriwal government had taken to implement the free bus and Metro travel for women announced by the Chief Minister. He also asked whether any deadline has been fixed for the implementation of the scheme for women. The RTI reply said the "Delhi government has not taken any steps to implement free travel for women in DTC buses and Delhi Metro." He said it shows that although the Kejriwal government had announced free travel for women, no move has been initiated to implement this scheme, "which once again proves that Kejriwal's various announcements with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections are totally hollow, with no intention to execute them." On June 3, Kejriwal announced that his government is planning to roll out a free travel scheme for women in Delhi Metro and DTC buses. He said the scheme will be implemented in a few months.