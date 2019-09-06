'Fun Zone' for children at Visakhapatnam railway station

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): With an aim to cut down the monotony of prolonged waiting periods on railway stations and to make it an enjoyable experience, particularly for children, a fun zone has been set up by the Railways at the Visakhapatnam railway station.



The gaming zone has various sets of interesting games to enthral children as well as adults. The games ranging from video shooting to other indoor games aim to keep children engaged during long waiting hours at platforms. The Fun Zone will have all the high-tech gaming activities at par with game parlours.

According to the South Coast Railway Zone, the Fun Zone is the first of its kind in the country. Built on platform number one in Visakhapatnam station, the gaming area also has some creative activities for adults.

"Bringing happiness to passengers and children is our aim. During the waiting period, they can enjoy games. Our aim is not simply collecting money but to make children happy," said Chetan Kumar, DRM Waltair Division. (ANI)

