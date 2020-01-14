'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said that an initiative called 'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented in the state and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committees will be formed.

"With an aim to expand and strengthen the Congress party at the ground level in the state, an initiative called 'Gaav Tithe Congress' will be implemented and under this initiative, which will go on for the next three months, 40,000 Gram Congress Committees will be formed," Thorat said.A meeting of many frontal organisations including Presidents from urban and rural district-level committees, Women's wing of the Congress party, NSUI and Seva Dal was chaired at Tilak Bhavan in Dadar by Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday.In the meeting, Thorat spoke to the office bearers and also took a review of the organisational structure."'Gaav Tithe Congress' initiative has been flagged off. To broaden and strengthen the base of the party at the ground level it has been decided to set up 40,000 Gram congress committees. Also booth level congress committees will be reconstituted. And the responsibility has been given to the office bearers of Pradesh as well as district-level committees," he said. (ANI)