Garbage plant near Goa Church complex: Opposition grills BJP government

Former deputy Chief Minister and Opposition MLA Sudin Dhavalikar said that it was an ominous sign that a garbage management site was being set up near the church complex, which is frequented by thousands of tourists and the faithful every year.

"It is unfortunate that the government has chosen a site in the vicinity of a globally recognised church complex for a garbage management project. This is not the right thing to do because it is a place of worship," Dhavalikar said.

Responding to the charge, Minister for Garbage Management Michael Lobo said that the garbage management site was located 2.4 km from the Church site and urged the Opposition MLAs not to give a religious colour to the issue.

"This is a garbage management issue. This has nothing to do with religion. The religious place in question belongs to everyone," Lobo said. Goa has been battling the issue of garbage strewn in public areas, including its beaches, due to the paucity of garbage management mechanisms. The state government has proposed four more garbage management sites across the state, including the one proposed near the Old Goa Church complex.