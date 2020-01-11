'Giving free schemes with money saved from corruption'

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) Accusing the BJP of being against the free schemes being given by the Aam Aadmi Party government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was able to give free schemes to people from the money saved from corruption.

In a tweet in Hindi, he asked the BJP if It is okay to "steal the money of the public or to stop the theft and give the people free facilities with that money?"

"BJP is opposing free electricity, water, education, medicine, bus travel in Delhi. We have given these facilities to the people of Delhi by saving money of corruption," Kejriwal added.

The BJP leaders have criticised Kejriwal over the free schemes being offered by the AAP. While BJP's Manoj Tiwari has said the BJP will increase the subsidies, Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders have criticised AAP for free schemes. nks/vin