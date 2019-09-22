'Golden Gate' for pilgrims at Vaishno Devi shrine

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 22 (ANI) This Navaratri, pilgrims will get to witness a gold-plated gate outside the natural cave at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra.

"It will be a permanent feature. The work on this started 3-months back and it is in the last phase of its completion now" said Simrandeep Singh, CEO of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.



"The gate will have Goddess Lakshmi on one side and prayers carved on the other. The upper portion will have Goddess Durga, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman and others. The base of the gate will be of silver, while there is gold plating on silver," he added.

Around 11 kg of gold, 1100 kg silver and 1200 kg copper have been used to build the gate.

Besides this, Singh shared that about 350 cameras will be installed around the shrine.

"Though it will not be completed by Navaratri, there is a project where about 350 cameras will be installed around the shrine. The master control room will be in Katra. Police, CRPF and the shrine board will conduct joint monitoring. That will be a permanent feature from this year-end onwards," he said. (ANI)

