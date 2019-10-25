'Good friend' Scott Morrison's special invite will encourage Indians to plan visit to Australia: Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison's special invite to Indians encouraging them to visit Down Under for the T20 World Cup next year will surely resonate with all the countrymen.

Modi also took the opportunity to wish all Australians a happy Diwali.

After last night’s superb T20 match, really looking forward to Australia hosting the @T20WorldCup next year. @TourismAus have a great new advert, encouraging Indian cricket fans to consider a trip out here for it. What do you think @narendramodi? pic.twitter.com/4OiGTk3wst — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) October 25, 2019

"Lovely video. When my good friend and the PM of Australia @ScottMorrisonMP personally invites, I am sure many more tourists and cricket lovers will plan to visit Australia. And, our cricket fans are also the liveliest. Let me also wish the people of Australia a Happy Diwali," Modi tweeted.Morrison had shared a video in which all the tourist destinations in Australia are shown. What makes this interesting, is the commentary done by Harsha Bhogle and Shibani Dandekar to give the cricketing flavour in the video.The Australian Prime Minister encouraged all Indian fans to visit the country to fill up the stadiums during the T20 World Cup."After last night's superb T20 match, really looking forward to Australia hosting the @T20WorldCup next year. @TourismAus have a great new advert, encouraging Indian cricket fans to consider a trip out here for it. What do you think @narendramodi," Morrison tweeted.



Australia will be hosting both Women's and Men's T20 World Cup next year.

The women's T20 World Cup is slated to be played from February 21 to March 8 next year while the men's tournament will be played from October 18 to November 11. (ANI)