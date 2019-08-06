Government decision to arrest Omar, Mehbooba short-sighted: Rahul

"Kashmir's mainstream political leaders have been jailed at secret locations. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic.

"It's also short-sighted and foolish because it will allow terrorists to fill the leadership vaccum created by the government of India. The imprisoned leaders must be released," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress leader's remarks came a day after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti were arrested on Monday evening after President Ram Nath Kovind revoked the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The two leaders were arrested almost 24 hours after they were put under house arrest in Srinagar.