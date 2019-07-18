Governor directs Kumaraswamy to prove majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.

"I require you to prove your majority on the floor of the House on or before 1:30 p.m. tomorrow (Friday), said Vala in a letter to the Chief Minister within hours after Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar adjourned the Assembly to meet on Friday at 11 a.m. for resuming the debate on the confidence motion Kumaraswamy moved earlier in the day for a floor test.

The Governor also brought to the chief minister's attention that he had already directed the Speaker to hold the floor test by the end of the day (Thursday) under the Article 175(2) of the Constitution.

"But I am informed that the House is adjourned today (Thursday). Under these circumstances, I require you to prove majority on Friday by 1:30 p.m.," the letter reiterated.