Govindacharya moves SC, seeks live streaming of Ayodhya case

The Supreme Court had on Friday announced that the mediation proceedings on resolving the Ayodhya dispute have failed and no amicable solution was found and as a result, the apex court will begin day-to-day hearings from August 6.

Govindacharya's advocate Virag Gupta said he would seek an urgent hearing on the plea from the apex court on Monday.

In his plea, Govindacharya has cited the Supreme Court's September 2018 judgement which had ruled that SC proceedings must be live streamed. Gupta said that ruling came on a petition moved by the think tank Centre for Accountability and Systemic Change (CASC), and he himself had argued for the petitioner.

According to the petition, despite around a year having gone by, the implementation of the SC ruling in the matter was yet to take place. Govindacharya, in his petition, said: "This case is a matter of national importance. There are crores of persons, including the petitioner, who want to witness its proceedings before this court, but cannot do the same due to the present norms in the Supreme Court." He said that people were desperate for early justice in the Ram Temple matter, wherein Lord Ram was kept in a makeshift tent for the past many years. "This matter has been pending in the Supreme Court for the last nine years, and the public at large is interested in knowing the reasons behind the delay in deciding the cases," the petitioner further added. Govindacharya said as a digital super power, India has the means to arrange for live streaming of the Ayodhya matter.