Govt aims to digitise Waqf properties in first 100 days

There are more than six lakh registered Waqf properties across the country.

The minister said that a scheme on war footing has been launched for 100 per cent geotagging and digitisation of Waqf properties across the country to ensure these properties can be utilised for welfare of the society.

"Central Waqf Council is providing financial help and technical assistance to state Waqf Boards for digitisation, GI mapping/geotagging of Waqf properties so that state Waqf Boards can complete digitisation work within decided timeframe," he said.

GIS/GPS mapping of the Waqf properties has been initiated with the help of IIT-Roorkee and Aligarh Muslim University. The Central Waqf Council has provided video conferencing facilities to 20 state Waqf Boards and it would be provided in the remaining state Waqf Boards by the end of this year. He said this is for the first time since Independence that a government is providing 100 per cent funding to develop schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, hospitals, multi-purpose community halls or "Sadbhav Mandaps", "Hunar Hubs", common service centres, employment-oriented skill development centres and other basic infrastructure on Waqf land under the Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) for weaker sections and needy especially girls in backward areas which had been deprived of these basic facilities. "While only 90 districts of the country had been identified for minority communities' development earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has expanded development programmes for minorities in 308 districts, 870 blocks, 331 towns and thousands of villages of the country," he said. Naqvi said that the report of a five-member committee, constituted to review Waqf properties' lease rule, headed by Justice (Retd) Zakiullah Khan, has been submitted. "The recommendations of the committee will ensure that Waqf rules are made easy and effective for better utilisation of Waqf properties and to free these properties as several of these are entangled in disputes for several decades. The central government, in consultation with the state governments, is taking necessary action on the recommendations of the committee," he said.