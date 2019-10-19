'Govt to bring anti-camcording bill in upcoming winter session of Parliament'

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The central government will bring an anti-camcording bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of film fraternity in the national capital.

Sources added that Prime Minister Modi during his recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram talked about the impact of the Chinese movie 'Dying to Survive' which revolves around Indian generic medicine, which has resulted in enhanced interest for it in China.At the event the Prime Minister also highlighted the contribution of producer Ekta Kapoor in presenting nuggets from his book 'Exam Warrior' in her television serials in a unique fashion, sources said.Music legend SP Balasubramaniam also requested Modi to introduce music in the school curriculum, they said.Apart from addressing concerns of the entertainment industry on issues like GST, the government said it will bring the anti-camcording bill in the upcoming winter session of Parliament, sources added.The winter session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 18 and conclude on December 13, sources had said on Wednesday. (ANI)