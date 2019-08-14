HappyBirthdayBeta: Indian Twitter users troll Pak on its I-Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): With Pakistan celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday, Indian Twitter users took a dig at the neighbouring country with the hashtag #HappyBirthdayBeta, which rocketed to micro-blogging website's top five trends in the nation.

On this day, Pakistan celebrates its freedom from the British rule which it got in 1947. The same day, the country was carved out of India.

The cash-strapped nation is observing August 14 as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day', in a protest against India's decision to abrogate Article 370 that accorded Jammu and Kashmir with special status and passing a bill, which bifurcates the state into two Union Territories.Islamabad also unveiled a special logo that read "Kashmir banega Pakistan (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan)" lettered in red to go along with the theme of Kashmir Solidarity Day.0In a witty response to this, a Twitter user named Ankita Srivastava posted a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the text, "We will not give you milk neither 'Kheer'. If you ask Kashmir, we will take Lahore".Another user wrote "Happy birthday Son. Feel proud to have a father like me."Another twitterer Patel Vinay took a swipe at Pakistan for approaching several countries for money to revive its economy.#HappyBirthdayBeta started trending on Twitter with more than 11,000 tweets at the time of filing this report.However, despite Pakistan's outcry over the recent development in Kashmir, #BalochistanSolidarityDay and #14AugustBlackDay also started trending on Twitter with more than 100,000 tweets and 54,000 tweets, respectively.Balochistan, the most volatile province in the southwestern borders of Pakistan has been struggling since 1948 against their illegal occupation. The Baloch people say that they got independence from the British on August 11, 1947. (ANI)