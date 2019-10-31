'Harrows of Plastic' aims to sensitise Chandigarh residents

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) To sensitise people on minimising use of single-use plastics, a Halloween rally on theme 'The Harrows of Plastic' was organised here on Thursday.

The camping named Plastickatimeup was organised by the Public Relations Department, the Environment Department and the Government College of Arts.

Students of the arts college fabricated a 50-foot tall ghostly creature -- a plastic demon made of fibre glass mounted on a rickshaw.

Through a silent rally, the message it sought to deliver could be heard loud and clear as participants dressed as ghouls and demons of plastic to symbolise the negative impact it has on the health of the planet.

Most participants accompanied the plastic demon, donning creative dresses fashioned out of plastics and used face painting and creative slogans to reiterate resolve to end single-use plastics. vg/pcj