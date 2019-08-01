HC quashes PIL on Biswa Bangla logo case

After perusing the contents of an affidavit submitted by Abhishek a few days back and findings in the case, the division bench of Chief Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan said there was no evidence to state that the young leader was the owner of the Biswa Bangla logo.

A few days after crossing over to the BJP from Trinamool, Mukul Roy had alleged in a rally that the Biswa Bangla logo was not a government property, but private one, and its owner was Abhishek.

Samik Dasgupta amd Siddhrtha Sen had then filed the PIL seeking resolution of the controversy.