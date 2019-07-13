'Honey-trapped' Army jawan sent to police custody

Narnaul (Haryana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Army jawan, who was arrested on the charges of leaking confidential information pertaining to national security to a foreigner, was sent to police custody on Friday.

The accused, who was with 5 Kumaon Regiment, has been identified as Ravindra Kumar. He was nabbed near the railway station road in Narnaul city.



"The accused befriended a foreigner on a social media platform. It is being speculated that he gave her sensitive information regarding the country and in return received payment in his bank account. The woman had also asked for various information regarding the country," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Kumar, said.

The police said that the accused sent photos of various sensitive locations and arms to the woman.

Kumar was commissioned into the Army in 2017 and he got in touch with the woman in 2018. (ANI)

