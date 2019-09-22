'Howdy Modi'! Trump arrives at Houston's NRG stadium

He was welcomed by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster.

Modi then went on to welcome him inside the stadium, before which the two leaders posed for photographers.

The Indian drummers kept up a continuous beat to the arrival of the two leaders.

President Trump, who left from the Andrews Airbase in Maryland for the event, earlier tweeted: "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!"

To which PM Modi tweeted: "It surely will be a great day! Looking forward to meeting you very soon @realDonaldTrump."

It will be their third meeting in the past three months, with them having met in July on the sidelines of the G20 in Tokyo, then in Biarritz, France, last month on the sidelines of the G7, and now for the 'Howdy Modi' event.