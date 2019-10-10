'I&B Ministry looking into complaint against Big Boss reality show'

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is looking into the complaint filed by a BJP lawmaker demanding "Big Boss" reality show to be taken off the air, sources said on Thursday.

Nand Kishor Gurjar, BJP MLA from Loni in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, had written a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar in this regard.

He has requested the minister to immediately stop the telecast of the show alleging that it is spreading vulgarity and hurting the social morality of the country."The show is against the cultural ethos of the country and highly objectionable intimate scenes were a part of it. Couples of different communities were being made to share their bed with one-another which is unacceptable," read the letter.He demanded a ban on the reality show with immediate effect and asked for a dedicated censor authority to keep a check on the content being aired on television.In the show, contestants called "housemates" live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world. They are voted out every week until only one survives and makes it to the finale to become the winner. During their stay in the house, contestants are continuously monitored by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. (ANI)