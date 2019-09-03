'I love Kejriwal' campaign a big hit: Gopal Rai

The campaign was inspired by the Delhi auto drivers, Rai said on Tuesday. The auto driver had started writing 'I love Kejriwal' on their autos "to express their love for the Chief minister", he said. "We are taking ahead the campaign," Rai said.

The public meetings, organised everyday in two constituencies by him, were receiving good public response, he said and added, rallies on Sunday and Monday witnessed huge crowds. "People are openly rejecting the BJP," Rai said.

The public meeting campaign would end on October 3. At the meetings, Rai discusses 11 issues. "I ask them questions ranging from the work done in the city by the BJP under its one term, the Congress in its three terms and Kejriwal in five years," Rai said. The Minister said the most discussed topic is the BJP's opposition to free electricity and water dues waiver. Accusing the BJP of being against AAP's "pro-people scheme", Rai invited "the three chief minister candidates from the BJP" for an open debate. "The BJP workers manhandled the AAP workers and its leader Dilip Pandey when he went to one of the public meetings by BJP MP Vijay Goel. But we invite them for the meeting. We will not only allow them to come on stage but also a chance to speak." The AAP has said the BJP was facing an internal fight between Goel, Delhi Unit chief Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta to be the chief ministerial face. The tenure of the Kejriwal government will end in February 2020.