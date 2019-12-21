New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday exuded confidence that he would be able to win the National Herald corruption case by producing supporting documents in the case.

"I am one of the complainants in the case. I will prove my version on the basis of the documents as there are no eyewitnesses in the case," he said while speaking to ANI.



"I hope that in the month of April-May next, the court will able to decide whether to give punishment to the accused or not," he added.

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till February 1 the cross-examination of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in the National Herald case.

The case could not be heard as the concerned judge was on leave. Today, Swamy's cross-examination was to be done by Sonia Gandhi's counsel.

Swamy is the complainant in the case. Several Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are accused.

He had filed the case in 2012 accusing Sonia, Rahul, and others of allegedly conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds.

The BJP lawmaker had also stated that the Congress party granted an interest-free loan of Rs. 90.25 crore to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), owner of the National Herald newspaper. (ANI)

