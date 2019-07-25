IM threatens to blow up Bareilly station over Kanwar route

Vigil in and around the railway station has been intensified and policemen in plain clothes are being deployed there.

In the letter, the area commander has said: "I, area commander of IM, want to inform station superintendent that if Kanwarias pass through the Muslim dominated areas, we will explode the railway station. You better inform the police and administration."

Station house officer of the government railway police, Bareilly, Krishna Avtar said, "We are keeping a close eye on each and every person visiting station."

Notably, in the past few years, the district had hit national headlines due to scuffle between two communities over the kanwar route.