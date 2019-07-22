India Couture Week 2019: Amit Aggarwal opens show with 'Lumen'

Known for engineering innovative designs, Aggarwal this time has used recycled material to make it into a new language of couture that vouches for environmental sustainability.<br> <br>Instead of the conventional zardozi and metal yarns work, the designer has used recycled polymer stripe to create abstract foliage patterns in a series of weightless gossamer tulle lace, organzas for the ensemble.

The edgy silhouettes, blended with a lot of layering, were an amalgamation of the West and the East. The ensemble included sarees blended with a dress, sarees with two 'pallas' and dramatic structured trails, quintessential bridal lehengas that came with bustles at the back -- a Victorian influence.

The colour palette was a blend of opaque colours with metallic tone and iridescent hue. Ranging from vibrant jewel colour palette of emerald, petrol, purple and plum, the hues moved into neutrals of gold, blush, silver and ivory with a mix of neon tones.

When it is Amit Aggarwal, there is nothing such as 'too much glitter'. Many glitters were used in most of the outfits but the designer has aptly used the materials to subdue them.

Talking about it, Aggarwal said: "I don't really shy away from using something shiny. It is important how you use the materials and sub due them down. It is always important to push the limit of creativity and that was exactly what I wanted to do. The collection is what the millennials will like to wear."

Kiara who closed the show for Aggarwal was seen wearing a red lehenga that connected to the blouse, giving it a slight saree look. For someone who looks from a distance, the outfits look like just another with exemplary work. But it was completely made out of recycled polyester stripes.

The actress said: "I feel humbled to be opening the show for Amit. His collections have always been so elaborate and fun. I personally love his work. The outfit I am wearing today is what every bride looks out for. It's light and allows a bride to breathe and have fun on her D-Day."

For menswear, the collection brought sharp tailoring in classic styles with a touch of layering in bandhgalas and jackets. Modern three-dimensional hand embroidery fabricated in modern industrial materials, as well as jacquards, silks and handwoven geometric textiles.