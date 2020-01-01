"India support CAA" message is fad among young girls & models in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): At times when there is vehement opposition of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) from several quarters, young girls and models here are celebrating New Year by getting "India Support CAA" message written on their bodies.

"India Supports CAA" body-art is now trending and has become a fad among the young models who are visiting the tattoo parlour for getting it written on their bodies.

"We have a theme, each Model has a different theme but mine is CAA. It will pass the message among the masses that we all should support CAA as it is in our collective interest," said a young Model."Please support CAA, it is good for us and is in the interest of all. There should be no riots between Hindus and Muslims and all should live in harmony. When people will see it written on my body they will support it," said Falguni Rana." Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also said it several times that CAA is not against any community. We all should support it. When people will see it written on the bodies of models they will support it," said the tattoo artistThe newly-enacted citizenship law grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)