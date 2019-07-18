India won on all counts in Jadhav's case in ICJ: Jaitley

"A plain reading of the ICJ judgement in Jadhav's case shows that India won on almost all counts. What surprised many was the official claim of Pakistan that the judgement is, in fact, a Pakistani victory. I have exposed this farcical Pakistani claim in my blog today," Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

Terming Jadhav case as "a comprehensive victory for India", he said: "Pakistan lost conclusively before the ICJ and it's farcical processes through which innocent are held guilty, stand exposed."

He termed the verdict as a great victory for India and said that the rule of law has prevailed and Pakistan stands exposed. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing both leadership and decisiveness to the country in this legal battle and senior advocate Harish Salve, who represented India in ICJ.

"We are proud of you for this victory," he said. "The ICJ's observation on the nature of review and reconsideration is an example of legal craftsmanship in judgement writing. In paragraphs 139 to 147 it gives a clear indication amounting to a mandatory direction as to what is the nature of remedy available to Jadhav."

He said that the ICJ has given Pakistan an opportunity to comply with the rule of law and reform its processes. "Will Pakistan use this opportunity or will they squander it? Pakistan is now under a global gaze as to what direction it follows," he asked.

The ICJ on Wednesday ordered Pakistan not to execute Jadhav and asked it to reconsider the death sentence awarded to him by a military court. The world court also directed Pakistan to grant consular access to Jadhav, while holding that it had "breached" the Vienna Convention in this regard by denying him this right.

The ICJ observed that even Pakistan, along with India, had acknowledged the fact that Jadhav was an Indian national.