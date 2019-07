"Imran Khan, sir, I am a documentary filmmaker from India and have made a documentary on Sindh called 'Sindhustan'. I have been rejected twice to get a visa to Sindh but I hear you are different and want peace... So do we! Please invite me and my film to Sindh .. it is my dream!" Bhavnani tweeted on Tuesday.

According to the Twitter page of "Sindhustan", the documentary tells the story of the largest migration of a culture in history told through ink (tattoos).

<br>