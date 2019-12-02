'Infiltrators' are cousin brothers of Rahul Gandhi : Amit Shah

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said here on Monday that "infiltrators" are cousin brothers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

"The Rahul Baba says why are we bringing in National Register of Citizens (NRC)? Why are we driving out infiltrators? Where they will go, what they will eat? Why are they your cousin brothers?" Shah said while addressing an election rally here today.



"Before 2024, the BJP government will drive out every single infiltrator from the country," said Shah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is planning to implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the nation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

During the recent assembly polls in Haryana and Maharashtra, the local BJP leadership had called for the implementation of NRC in their respective states.

In the first phase of the election, the voting was held in 13 constituencies and the voter turnout was recorded at approximately 64.12 per cent on November 30.

The other four phases of the elections will be held on December 6, December 12, December 16 and December 20. (ANI)

