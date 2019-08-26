'It's a made for media show' says Karti on P Chidambaram's remand

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram on Monday termed the extension of CBI remand of his father and former Union Minister P Chidambaram to four days, as 'a media show that will continue'.

Speaking to reporters here, Karti said, "As I said, this is just made for media show and the show will continue."

On being asked about claims of CBI having evidence against the former Finance Minister, Karti said, "CBI had said a lot of things about me too. I was in their custody, I have been raided four times and have been summoned over twenty times.""They have done the same thing to me. They should quickly file a charge sheet and take it through trial," Karti said.On being asked about the arguments being put by probe agencies in the court, Karti said, "I am looking forward and quite keen to know about the document that says that I have a property in Argentina."Earlier today, a Special court had extended the CBI remand of the former finance minister Chidambaram by 4 days in connection with INX Media case after the agency said it has to "unravel the larger conspiracy".The CBI had sought an extension of 5 days custody for Chidambaram when it produced him in the court today."We need further 5 days to unravel the larger conspiracy," said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the prosecution.Senior counsel Kapil Sibal, arguing on behalf of P Chidambaram, said: "CBI is seeking further remand by saying larger conspiracy but in remand paper, a larger conspiracy is not mentioned."He said this method of seeking remand and then carrying out investigation in this fashion is not right.The Delhi High Court had rejected Chidambaram's pre-arrest bail in cases related to INX Media scam on August 20, subsequent to which he was arrested and sent to CBI's custody by a trial court for four days, ending today.On the other hand, the Supreme Court on Monday extended the protection granted to senior Congress leader from Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrest for a day in connection with the INX Media case. The apex court will continue hearing the arguments on anticipatory bail plea of on Tuesday.The apex court had on August 23 granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till today in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the ED. (ANI)