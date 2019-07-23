ITBP kick starts a week-long celebration commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Saturday started a week-long Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration to commemorate India's victory in the Kargil War.

ITBP and its under formations are actively involved in various activities to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by the Indian Armed Forces.



Banners have been displayed in the capital complex of Itanagar and other parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Photo galleries and Kargil related short movies were showcased at ITBP campus exhibiting the contribution of the forces in national security.

A five-kilometre marathon by the name of 'Run for Martyrs' was organised on Tuesday.

Despite the heavy downpour, the running troopers were led by Inspector General ITBP, Sanjeev Raina with full enthusiasm.

All the officers of North-East Frontier ITBP participated in the event.

The objective of these events is to create awareness amongst countrymen about the supreme sacrifices made by the martyred soldiers. (ANI)











