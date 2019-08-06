J&K including POK and Aksai Chin is inseparable part of India: Shah

Answering clarifications sought by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary in the Lok Sabha, Shah said that BJP leaders will give up their lives to secure PoK and added that whenever he mentions Jammu and Kashmir, it includes the areas held by Pakistan and China.

Shah, who presented in the Lok Sabha the resolution scrapping the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and legislation for reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir, said Parliament was well within its rights to take up the matter.

The Rajya Sabha on Monday gave its approval to the government's major plan to restructure the state, with the support of most parties barring a part of the opposition led by the Congress. Shah said that there should be no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir was an inseparable part of India and sought clarification from the Congress leader if he considered that it was not an internal matter of India. Congress leader Choudhary referred to the matter being pending in the UN, Shimla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration. Shah demanded that Choudhary should explain his remark. The Congress leader said that he was being misunderstood. Shah said that Jammu and Kashmir's boundaries include Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin.