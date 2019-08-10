'J-K limping back to normalcy'

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir is limping back to normalcy after the Centre scrapped Article 370 from the region, local dailies reported.

According to English dailies Greater Kashmir, Rising Kashmir, Kashmir Images and four Urdu dailies which are being published from Kashmir, the situation seems to have started improving, and locals have resumed daily activities.





Section 144 was imposed in the backdrop of whittling down of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs--Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Friday prayers in Srinagar and other regions of Kashmir were conducted peacefully yesterday with locals visiting nearby mosques to offer namaz.

Ahead of announcing the decision to abolish Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, the central government had deployed additional military troops to control any possible untoward incident.

The government had also suspended mobile internet in Jammu in view of the security situation in the region which later resumed. (ANI)

