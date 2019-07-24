'Jai Shri Ram' slogan raised in Jharkhand Assembly by BJP leaders

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 24 (ANI): Several BJP MLAs on Wednesday raised the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan in the Jharkhand Assembly as MLAs of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) were protesting against proposed amendments in the Forest Right Act, 1927.

It started when JMM leaders gathered in the well of the House and started shouting 'Jai Sarna'. One of them said that here 'Jai Shri Ram' won't work.



Soon afterwards, several BJP leaders started shouting the 'Jai Shri Ram'. Later, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings. (ANI)

