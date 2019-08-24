'Jaitley worked to boost Indo-US trade ties'

In a statement, the US Embassy said that Jaitley, who died on Saturday aged 66, recognised the value of India-US relations and worked to boost economic ties.

"The United States Mission in India grieves with the people of India on the loss of former Minister Arun Jaitley. He will be remembered for his long and distinguished service to India. Especially notable were his introduction of the Goods and Services Tax, efforts to improve the ease of doing business, and measures to combat corruption.

"Minister Jaitley recognized the importance of the US-India relationship and worked to improve the economic ties between our countries. The US Mission in India extends our deepest condolences to former Minister Jaitley's family and many friends, as well as to all the citizens of India."